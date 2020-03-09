BBC pundit shares what left Rangers fans 'flabbergasted' at Ross County

Alfredo Morelos failed to get on the scoresheet once again on Sunday as Rangers recorded a 1-0 win at Ross County.

Billy Dodds thinks Rangers fans at Ross County were left 'flabbergasted' by the lack of end product during their 1-0 win at the relegation-threatened side on Sunday afternoon, as he told Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (08/03/20).

The BBC pundit commented on how Alfredo Morelos looked 'shot to pieces' during the game, but he defended him by pointing out at how his rest of his teammates 'couldn't produce anything' in the final third.

In the end, it was a Ryan Kent deflected shot that helped push Rangers over the dotted line and secure a much-needed three points after a bad run of results and performances.

Morelos' form since returning back from the winter break has hit a brick wall and Dodds believes he now looks 'half the player he was'.

"We keep saying, the keyword is confidence," Dodds told Sportsound. "Shot to pieces for me. His touch continually let him down throughout the game, especially one in the first half.

"His confidence is shot to pieces. He's not handling the way, is it pressure because he didn't turn up for that cup game? He's not handling that, so he's not in a good place, Morelos, concerning Rangers and he doesn't look half the player he was.

"I think we have to throw into the mix, to be fair to Morelos, he has had his problems, he's not turned up, he's not in a good place and he's not playing well. But [against Coutny], my word, he never got the service. The Rangers fans, they were flabbergasted time and time again, exasperated when they got into good areas, but they couldn't produce anything."

Morelos last bagged a goal in the SPFL for Rangers during their 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in December, and not many would have predicted for him to be in this situation, nor Rangers.

The Gers are 13 points behind a currently rampant Celtic side, as they will host their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox on Sunday.

Three points against Neil Lennon's men and winning their game in hand would then cut down that lead to seven, and whilst it'll still be a tall order, the belief to win the title at the end of the season would grow.