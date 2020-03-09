BBC pundit shares what he noticed about Steven Gerrard after Rangers win on Sunday

Rangers recorded a much-needed win against Ross County on Sunday.

Derek Ferguson has claimed that he's noticed how Steven Gerrard has 'aged two or three years' during these past five weeks as Rangers recorded a narrow win at Ross County after a series of bad results and performances.

The former Gers midfielder thinks that the lack of confidence within the Rangers squad will still be spoken about as Gerrard's side secured a scrappy three points.

A big week awaits Gerrard and his players, starting with their Round of 16 Europa League first-leg tie against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night. They will then welcome their Old Firm rivals to Ibrox before travelling to Germany for the second leg against the Bundesliga outfit.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (08/03/20), Ferguson shared how it wasn't a vintage display from the Gers, but one that could help them get back on track.

"On the balance of things, I think it is deserved," Ferguson told Sportsound. "A vintage display? Certainly not. You can see it. We keep talking about it and we probably will continue to talk about it. There is a lack of confidence there.

"But that might just be that little spark that they need to get themselves going. I think it'll be a huge sigh of relief from Steven Gerrard.

"I was looking at Gerrard at the end of the game, it looks like he has aged two or three years during these past four or five weeks. But he will be quietly happy."

Gerrard would have faced it all as a player, from trying to win a Premier League title with Liverpool to having to produce epic comebacks in Europe.

But all of that wouldn't have prepared him for his time in Glasgow and the battle he faces in trying to win a trophy with Rangers and stopping Celtic's dominance.

Whilst there has been huge improvements since his arrival, it does seem as though the club will once again end this current campaign trophyless, which will put even more pressure on Gerrard's shoulders next season.