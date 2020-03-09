BBC: Inside No 9 season 6 is confirmed - release date, cast and number of episodes

The future of BBC Two's Inside No 9 is looking very bright after the BBC's latest announcement.

BBC One's Inside No 9 has been one of the most unique TV shows of the last few years.

Created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, the anthology series has been on our screens since the first series aired in 2014.

As an anthology, each episode is entirely different; set in a new location, with an almost entirely new cast and telling a totally different story.

As a result, Inside No 9's fans never quite know what they're going to be getting with a new episode.

That makes the BBC's announcement that Inside No 9 will be returning for a sixth and seventh series all the more exciting!

ALSO ON THE BBC: Last Tango in Halifax welcomes back character after 5 years

Inside No 9 will be back for seasons 6 and 7!

That's right, on March 9th, 2020, the same day as the final episode of Inside No 9's fifth series, two new instalments were announced.

Speaking to the BBC as part of the announcement, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said:

“Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile.

"We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables.

"However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs.

"We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…”

Season 6 release date and number of episodes

The release date for series 6 of Inside No 9 has not been confirmed.

However, given the fact that the majority of Inside No 9's previous series have released around January, February and March, it's expected that series 6 will be heading our way in early 2021.

Something that has been confirmed is the episode count for each series. Both series 6 and 7 will contain a total of six episodes each, keeping the two new instalments in-line with the previous five series.

Who'll be in the cast?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are all-but-guaranteed to appear in the two new series as they're the show's creators and have starred in almost every episode since the first series hit our screens.

The real question is who'll be guest-starring in each new episode?

As each episode tells a totally new story, Inside No 9 has been able to attract a whole host of big-name acting talent throughout its first five series.

Unfortunately, details of who the guest stars will be in series 6 and 7 have not yet been revealed.

Until then, series 5 of Inside No 9 concludes at 10pm on BBC Two on March 9th, 2020 while all other previous episodes of Inside No 9 are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.