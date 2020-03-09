Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arteta suggests Arsenal star is too predictable and needs to improve

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe started for Mikel Arteta's side at the weekend, but failed to make much of an impact against West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested that Nicolas Pepe is not at his best, with his comments to the Daily Mail.

Pepe was handed a start for Arsenal against West Ham United at the weekend, but the winger failed to make much of an impact on the match.

Pepe has struggled in his first season in the Premier League, after his club record move from Lille.

 

And Arteta admits that the Arsenal winger needs to be more unpredictable in the final third to start causing more threat.

"It is part of his development, that he needs to open more doors, to be more unpredictable for the opponent and give us more options as well offensively,” Arteta said. “He is working on it, he will improve.”

Pepe’s favourite move is to cut inside on to his left-foot, but he has arguably tried it too frequently, which means he can be easy for defenders to read.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in...

Pepe has started seven of Arsenal’s last eight Premier League matches, but has just one goal to his name during that time.

The winger was actually off the pitch when the Gunners struck the only goal of the game against West Ham at the weekend, with Alexandre Lacazette sealing the three points for Arteta’s men.

Arsenal have now climbed up to ninth in the Premier League table, five points behind the top five.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch