Arsenal's £19m man shares what Arteta told players in the dressing room after West Ham

Arsenal managed to pick up a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Bernd Leno has highlighted how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is raising standards at the Emirates Stadium, after his comments to The Sun.

Arsenal won 1-0 against West Ham United at the weekend, with Alexandre Lacazette securing the three points.

But Leno has revealed that Arteta wasn't fully satisfied with Arsenal’s performance on the day, and he let the players know.

“It wasn’t our best game but the mentality was good and the result was the most important thing,” the £19 million goalkeeper (Guardian) said.

“The boss told us that not everything was perfect and we know we must work to improve on many things. But at least the results are starting to come for us now.”

Arsenal were rather fortunate to keep a clean-sheet against West Ham, as David Moyes’s side wasted numerous opportunities.

Michail Antonio had two particularly good chances, but failed to hit the back of the net with either.

Arsenal’s win extends their excellent run of form throughout 2020, with the Gunners still only losing one game so far this calendar year.

Arsenal’s improvement has launched them up to ninth in the Premier League table, and they are now breathing down the necks of the teams ahead of them.