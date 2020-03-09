Newcastle's Carroll sends 14-word message to Saint-Maximin about those bust-up rumours

Newcastle United recorded a narrow win at Southampton over the weekend.

Andy Carroll has sent a message to his Newcastle teammate on Instagram by stating that 'glad to see you have made up after that BIG bust-up', which was followed up by a laugher emoji.

Steve Bruce recently had an angry exchange with a reporter after Newcastle's FA Cup against West Brom after a Daily Mail journalist claimed that the Magpies boss had a bust-up with Saint-Maximin, as reported by Sky Sports.

That was shot down by Bruce, and over the weekend, Newcastle recorded a 1-0 win at Southampton, with Saint-Maximin scoring the winner late on.

Saint-Maximin sent a two-word message on Instagram, and Carroll responded with a 14-word message by saying 'I'm glad to see that you have made up after that BIG bust-up!' with a laughter and fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram Great win @nufc A post shared by Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN (@st_maximin) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:32pm PST

It's quite clear that Saint-Maximin is doing his talking on the field of play as he has been a brilliant find for the North East club since his move in the summer.

Added with that, those three points have now moved Bruce's side onto 35 points and eight points clear of safety.

Whilst Newcastle aren't entirely safe yet, they will be well aware that they now have enough of a cushion that will see them playing Premier League football next term.

The FA Cup quarter-finals will be in the heads of many Toon Army supporters, as they face a tough home tie against Manchester City.

Saint-Maximin will be key if they are to progress because of his ability to do something extraordinary out of nothing.