Ancelotti names the Everton player he thought played 'really well' in Chelsea hammering

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did ‘really well’, even though his side were battered by Chelsea yesterday.

Speaking to Everton’s official website, Ancelotti claimed that Pickford put in a good display for the Toffees - who were comprehensively beaten at Stamford Bridge.

Pickford had numerous saves to make throughout the match, as Everton struggled to deal with Chelsea’s attacking talents.

Frank Lampard’s side ran out 4-0 winners, but without Pickford in goal for Everton the scoreline could have been even worse for Ancelotti’s men.

“Jordan did really well but we were not good enough defensively and gave them too many opportunities to have chances,” the Italian boss said.

The praise of Pickford may benefit the Everton goalkeeper, who has come under a fair amount of criticism of late.

Pickford hasn’t been particularly reliable in net for Everton this term, with the England international making far too many errors.

Pickford’s place in Gareth Southgate’s side is now under threat, but Ancelotti’s public praise may help him regain some confidence for the run-in.

Everton are next in action in a week’s time, when they host Liverpool at Goodison Park.