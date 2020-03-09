Quick links

Ancelotti names the Everton player he thought played 'really well' in Chelsea hammering

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, despite his side losing 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood, England.

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did ‘really well’, even though his side were battered by Chelsea yesterday.

Speaking to Everton’s official website, Ancelotti claimed that Pickford put in a good display for the Toffees - who were comprehensively beaten at Stamford Bridge.

Pickford had numerous saves to make throughout the match, as Everton struggled to deal with Chelsea’s attacking talents.

Frank Lampard’s side ran out 4-0 winners, but without Pickford in goal for Everton the scoreline could have been even worse for Ancelotti’s men.

 

“Jordan did really well but we were not good enough defensively and gave them too many opportunities to have chances,” the Italian boss said.

The praise of Pickford may benefit the Everton goalkeeper, who has come under a fair amount of criticism of late.

Pickford hasn’t been particularly reliable in net for Everton this term, with the England international making far too many errors.

Jordan Pickford of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Pickford’s place in Gareth Southgate’s side is now under threat, but Ancelotti’s public praise may help him regain some confidence for the run-in.

Everton are next in action in a week’s time, when they host Liverpool at Goodison Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

