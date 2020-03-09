Alli responds when asked what Mourinho said to Spurs's squad in dressing room at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur came back from 1-0 down at Burnley to claim a draw at the weekend, with Jose Mourinho's changes at half-time proving important.

Dele Alli has suggested to Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that Jose Mourinho stressed how important work-ethic was at half-time at Turf Moor.

Tottenham managed to pick up a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday evening, as they came from behind to claim a point.

Spurs were absolutely abject in the first-half, when they allowed Burnley to pepper their goal.

However, Mourinho’s side improved after the break, with Alli scoring the equalising goal from the spot, after Erik Lamela was brought down.

And when asked what Mourinho said to Tottenham’s players at the break, Alli revealed: “The manager said a few words and spoke to the team.

“I think we just needed to believe, we have amazing talent in the squad but at times talent isn’t going to get you the three points and push you over the line.

“When you’re in the Premier League at this stage and everyone is fighting and everyone is working hard, we have to match that and have the same fight and enthusiasm. Talent isn’t enough, we have to work hard and fight.”

Alli’s suggestion that Mourinho stressed how hard Spurs needed to work aligns with the Portuguese boss’s comments after the game.

Mourinho made a double swap at the break, with both Tottenham’s starting midfielders - Tanguy Ndombele and Oliver Skipp - coming off.

Ndombele was publicly criticised by Mourinho after the game, with the Tottenham boss saying that the French international needs to start having a far greater influence on games.

Ndombele may now find it difficult to break back into Tottenham’s team, unless he can convince Mourinho that he is ready to up his game.

Spurs are next in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, and they will need to show their powers of recovery again, if they are to avoid going out of Europe.