Adam Forshaw sends message to Leeds players after win against Huddersfield

Adam Forshaw's season at Leeds United has been hit with injury.

Adam Forshaw has urged the Leeds players on his personal Instagram account to 'keep ticking them off' after they recorded a 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The currently injured midfielder, who is out for the rest of the season, also raved about the 'brilliant' atmosphere at Elland Road, as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table.

Forshaw, who was a £5 million signing from Middlesbrough in 2018 [BBC Sport], hasn't played for Leeds since September, and earlier this year, he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign because of a hip problem.

Even though Marcelo Bielsa is missing a key figure to his squad, the Leeds players have taken their game to the next level in recent weeks, as Forshaw sent this message to his teammates.

Leeds have now won their past five matches without conceding a goal and are currently sitting top of the tree in the second-tier.

The most important information from their perspective is that they are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, who they face next Wednesday evening.

But before that, they will face off against Cardiff City, as this coming week could be crucial in their race to earn promotion to the promised land.