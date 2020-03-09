10 more games and Leeds player will be perfect, suggests Marcelo Bielsa

Ben White played well for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at Elland Road at the weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Ben White will become a natural in midfield if he plays 10 or 15 more games in that position.

White, who is on loan from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, is a central defender by trade, but the 22-year-old has been deployed in central midfield when Kalvin Phillips has been injured or suspended.

Phillips did not play against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend due to injury.

White replaced the Englishman in midfield, and the 22-year-old did well in the role in the 2-0 win for the home team.

Leeds head coach Bielsa was pleased with the English youngster, and believes that he will have same the impact he makes at centre-back if he plays 10 or 15 more matches in midfield.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about White: “If he plays 10 or 15 matches in this position he will have impact in the same way he does at centre-back.”

Stats

So far this season, White has made seven appearances in the Championship for Leeds, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old also played one FA Cup game and two EFL Cup matches for the Whites this campaign, according to WhoScored.