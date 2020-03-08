'You employed Caixinha': Sutton argues with Rangers fan after his bold claim

Rangers take on Ross County in the Premiership this afternoon.

Chris Sutton has questioned and argued with a Rangers fan on BBC Radio 5 Live's 606 programme (07/03/20) after he boldly claimed that the season 'isn't over' and the Gers are still capable of winning a trophy this season.

Steven Gerrard's side are 16 points behind Celtic in the Premiership table - and they go into today's fixture at Ross County with two games in hand on their rivals, but even then they face a tall order.

Despite producing the goods on the European stage, Rangers have struggled from a domestic standpoint and their recent defeat in the Scottish Cup only made matters worse considering their league form.

Nonetheless, this is what a Rangers fan had to say about his club and Gerrard, as Sutton was also quick to remind him that they 'employed Caixinha' after he claimed that his club 'always employ good managers'.

You can listen to the full clip here [starts 1:00hr], but below is just a brief taste of what was said:

"You wrote off Rangers season and you wrote off Stevie G's future," the Gers fans told 606. "I think Gerrard has been a breath of fresh air. He's got a great future at Rangers and still a novice. And you seem to think the season is over, well it's not over. We are still in the Europa League and Rangers are a great club. And they are great at spirit and football is a game of spirit. Don't give up on Stevie G, we are still able to win a trophy this season.

Sutton responded: "Should Rangers be employing a novice if that's how you are describing him then?

Rangers fan stated: "We always employ good managers. I didn't say he was a bad manager."

Sutton responded: "You employed Pedro Caixinha. How long you are going to give him? Hamilton last week. Hearts last week. So, you beat Celtic, but have you closed the gap domestically? These teams [Livingston etc] don't pack their defence against Celtic, no? [in response to teams packing their defences against Rangers].

Sutton added: "But you haven't only lost to Hearts once. You have lost twice and drawn with Hearts in recent times - So on the basis, you are arguing, Rangers should be smashing all the teams in Scotland if they are that good. They shouldn't be losing. But then, on the other hand, you are saying Steven Gerrard is doing a good job. Whatever people say, Steven Gerrard has been backed, financially."

Given Rangers' current situation, the only thing Gerrard can hope for is wins on the board to try and ease the pressure on the players and his own shoulders.

Whilst they still have the Europa League to look forward to, the players have to respond to their recent poor showings, else Celtic will clinch nine-in-a-row in an utterly dominant manner.

Added with that, questions will also be raised if Celtic do go onto win another treble this term despite the thought being that the gap between the Old Firm duo was closing.