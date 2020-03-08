'Yet again Jose is right': Some Spurs fans react to Mourinho's comments on Pochettino signing

Tottenham Hotspur managed to earn a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to earn a draw at Burnley on Saturday night, but Tanguy Ndombele won't have felt like celebrating anything.

Jose Mourinho was desperate for a result after Tottenham's recent struggles, but saw his side go 1-0 down as Chris Wood opened the scoring at Turf Moor.

Mourinho was furious at half time, making two substitutions as Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura came on – and Lo Celso picked out Erik Lamela to win a penalty, which Dele Alli converted.

Neither side could find a winner, and when Mourinho arrived to speak to the press after the game, he clearly wasn't happy with midfielder Ndombele.

Firstly, Mourinho told Sky Sports that he couldn't name the player he was disappointed with, but suggested that he simply didn't have a midfield in the Spurs side.

Ndombele and Oliver Skipp were both hooked at half time, and Mourinho told Football.London that Ndombele simply has to give Spurs more than he's giving now, believing that he is a player of so much talent but just isn't showing it at all.

With Mourinho facing a whole host of injuries, he would have hoped that the Frenchman – signed by Mauricio Pochettino in a club-record deal last summer – would step up and make himself counted, but it was another disappointing display.

His fitness has been a constant problem, and now his effort is being questioned too – and Tottenham fans actually seem to agree with Mourinho despite acknowledging Ndombele's talent.

Fans felt that Mourinho was 'bang on', believing that he was right 'yet again' whilst claiming there should be no excuses for Ndombele, even if some question the wisdom in publicly calling him out.

Some called Ndombele a 'shambles' and 'actually embarrassing' due to his fitness woes, and Mourinho seems to have the backing of Spurs fans as he desperately tries to bring the midfielder into form.

100% bang on, guy needs to sort himself out - it's actually embarrassing now. — DF_92k (@DF_92k) March 7, 2020

I’m sorry but Jose said nothing but the truth ...sometimes is painful to watch Tanguy play — Star (@solja_street) March 7, 2020

Jose is right — Kanser (@kanspurs) March 7, 2020

Never seen a professional 'athlete' get burned out so easily and so often. Who is doing the scouting and background checks at Spurs? History suggests he's always struggled for fitness and a motivation to get in shape. — Ryn (@lowkeyleshen) March 7, 2020

Finally the gaffer says what I've been saying for months — Steve Owen (@SteveOwen16) March 7, 2020

Bang on, no excuses for this bloke. Could be sold in the summer. — Matty Harmer (@mattyboy1984) March 7, 2020

He is spot on, so disappointing to see such a talented player not even trying — Peter H (@HHowes4) March 7, 2020

Mourinho probably shouldn’t say that about Ndombele publicly but he definitely isn’t wrong — Billie (@Billie_T) March 7, 2020

Absolutely right. Glad he said it. Hopefully this serves as a wakeup call for Ndombele — Joe #EnicOUT (@JoeGTHFC) March 7, 2020

Hurts cus I love tanguy but mou is right — Lewis (@NdombeIeSZN) March 7, 2020

Yet again Jose is right ..tanguy is a shambles so far — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) March 7, 2020