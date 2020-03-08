Quick links

'Yet again Jose is right': Some Spurs fans react to Mourinho's comments on Pochettino signing

Tottenham fans wave flags ahead of kick off
Tottenham Hotspur managed to earn a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to earn a draw at Burnley on Saturday night, but Tanguy Ndombele won't have felt like celebrating anything.

Jose Mourinho was desperate for a result after Tottenham's recent struggles, but saw his side go 1-0 down as Chris Wood opened the scoring at Turf Moor.

Mourinho was furious at half time, making two substitutions as Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura came on – and Lo Celso picked out Erik Lamela to win a penalty, which Dele Alli converted.

 

Neither side could find a winner, and when Mourinho arrived to speak to the press after the game, he clearly wasn't happy with midfielder Ndombele.

Firstly, Mourinho told Sky Sports that he couldn't name the player he was disappointed with, but suggested that he simply didn't have a midfield in the Spurs side.

Ndombele and Oliver Skipp were both hooked at half time, and Mourinho told Football.London that Ndombele simply has to give Spurs more than he's giving now, believing that he is a player of so much talent but just isn't showing it at all.

With Mourinho facing a whole host of injuries, he would have hoped that the Frenchman – signed by Mauricio Pochettino in a club-record deal last summer – would step up and make himself counted, but it was another disappointing display.

Jose Mourinho the head coach

His fitness has been a constant problem, and now his effort is being questioned too – and Tottenham fans actually seem to agree with Mourinho despite acknowledging Ndombele's talent.

Fans felt that Mourinho was 'bang on', believing that he was right 'yet again' whilst claiming there should be no excuses for Ndombele, even if some question the wisdom in publicly calling him out.

Some called Ndombele a 'shambles' and 'actually embarrassing' due to his fitness woes, and Mourinho seems to have the backing of Spurs fans as he desperately tries to bring the midfielder into form.

