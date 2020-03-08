Willian Jose now shunned at Real Sociedad after reportedly wanting Tottenham Hotspur move in January

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has found first-team opportunities limited after reportedly seeking a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Goal claim Spurs were heavily linked with the Brazilian striker as manager Jose Mourinho sought a new alternative for the injured Harry Kane.

Jose was in top form for Real Sociedad at the time. He led the club’s scoring charts, firing in his eighth La Liga goal on January 5 at home to Villarreal.

But since then, the Brazilian has barely had a look in.

Spanish editorial Sport claim Spurs were in negotiations for him. Upon hearing about Tottenham’s interest, Jose refused to play against Espanyol in the Copa del Rey on January 22.

It was claimed the striker thought a deal to Spurs was a real possibility.

Ultimately, a deal for Jose never materialised and the 28-year-old has since been shunned.

Jose has made just one start, which lasted just 55 minutes, since his reported near move. He has no goals to his name since that strike against Villarreal.

In Real Sociedad’s latest encounter with Barcelona at the Nou Camp, Jose was an unused substitute with the Basque club preferring youngster Alexander Isak upfront.

Sport go on to say that Jose is likely to leave in the summer. He has a £60 million release clause, with Real Sociedad willing to negotiate a lower fee.