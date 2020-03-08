'Whisper it quietly...': Some Spurs fans think much-criticised player was a 'colossus' yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 away at Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur battled back to claim a draw at Burnley, ending their winless run that had stretched to four games in all competitions.

Spurs had lost at home to RB Leipzig, away at Chelsea and at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers before crashing out of the FA Cup at home to Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho needed a response away at Burnley, but saw his side go behind as Chris Wood scored for the Clarets, sparking half-time changes from Mourinho as Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso came on.

Lo Celso found Erik Lamela inside the box to win a penalty, and with Dele Alli converting from 12 yards, Spurs managed to pick up a 1-1 draw.

It was all very uninspiring once again from Tottenham though, and there wasn't a great deal for Spurs fans to get excited about on Saturday night.

However, Eric Dier turned in a strong performance, starting out as a centre back before then playing in midfield, as the England man showed off his versatility once again.

Even putting his midweek drama to one side, Dier has been heavily criticised of late, with many fans feeling that the 26-year-old has been a passenger for Tottenham whenever called upon.

However, some fans took to Twitter to rave about Dier on Saturday, branding him 'a colossus' and 'the Dier of old', whilst some feel that they need to whisper it quietly, but believe he is really getting back to his best form after an 'unbelievable' second half performance.

Think Dier deserves a lot of praise today. Was surrounded by controversy last few days and today played bad in a poor defence but then was a fantastic CDM in second half. Very professional & deserving. If he could just play cdm the way he did today always #COYS #THFC #BURTOT — george b. (@honest_spurs) March 7, 2020

Eric dier being good once again?

Nothing new — Łthåñ (@EthanTHFC__) March 7, 2020

Not sure about him but got to give him credit for the last two games. Maybe Dier working towards his former level........would be great.#coys #thfc — Monnie (@RB_THFC) March 7, 2020

Thought Dier was an absolute colossus today. — Hotspur Gent (@Gentleman_THFC) March 7, 2020

Dier 2 good games on the bounce now. Keep it up. — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) March 7, 2020

Dier has been unbelievable this 2nd half #THFC — Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) March 7, 2020

Anyone think we are starting to see the return of the old dier who we signed from Portugal?? Starting to look a lot fitter and more confident. #THFC — Jordan N17 (@JordanBoobyer) March 7, 2020

Eric Dier is turning around ! He’s starting to look like the Dier Of old #coys — Steven (@stevehotspurs) March 7, 2020

Just gonna throw this out there but I thought dier was good in the midfield tonight #coys — Clint Vinter (@clintyvin) March 7, 2020

Whisper it quietly but I think Dier is back. #COYS — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) March 7, 2020

Dier has been very good today. Don’t @ me. #COYS — John Katz (@JEKatz33) March 7, 2020

Eric Dier really seems to be finding some form. Go on lad! #COYS — mcd (@MCD_95) March 7, 2020