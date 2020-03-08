Quick links

'Whisper it quietly...': Some Spurs fans think much-criticised player was a 'colossus' yesterday

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 away at Burnley on Saturday.

Spurs player Eric Dier reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur battled back to claim a draw at Burnley, ending their winless run that had stretched to four games in all competitions.

Spurs had lost at home to RB Leipzig, away at Chelsea and at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers before crashing out of the FA Cup at home to Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho needed a response away at Burnley, but saw his side go behind as Chris Wood scored for the Clarets, sparking half-time changes from Mourinho as Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso came on.

 

Lo Celso found Erik Lamela inside the box to win a penalty, and with Dele Alli converting from 12 yards, Spurs managed to pick up a 1-1 draw.

It was all very uninspiring once again from Tottenham though, and there wasn't a great deal for Spurs fans to get excited about on Saturday night.

However, Eric Dier turned in a strong performance, starting out as a centre back before then playing in midfield, as the England man showed off his versatility once again.

Spurs player Eric Dier in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Even putting his midweek drama to one side, Dier has been heavily criticised of late, with many fans feeling that the 26-year-old has been a passenger for Tottenham whenever called upon.

However, some fans took to Twitter to rave about Dier on Saturday, branding him 'a colossus' and 'the Dier of old', whilst some feel that they need to whisper it quietly, but believe he is really getting back to his best form after an 'unbelievable' second half performance.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

