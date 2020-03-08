Quick links

Vinnie Jones sends message to PL clubs after Leeds United win

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

Vinnie Jones has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds got the better of Huddersfield Town at home in the Yorkshire derby to enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Luke Ayling put Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage in the opening minutes of the second half.

 

The victory means that Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Former Leeds star Jones has take to Twitter to revel in the win, and he seems confident that the Whites will get the job done.

Automatic promotion

Leeds have won their last five Championship games, and they are not conceding goals at the moment.

It is too early to celebrate, but the signs are very positive in regard to the Whites playing in the Premier League next season.

