Teenage playmaker scores first Rangers goal after being released by Arsenal

Rangers lured Malcolm Ebiowei to Ibrox in February.

Rangers' first team are in action today, and they desperately need to find a win as they travel to take on Ross County away from home.

The league title has gone, but the Gers need to show some fight and determination after a frankly pitiful run of form since the turn of the year.

There hasn't been much for Rangers fans to shout about in 2020, but the Gers do appear to have landed an exciting talent for the future.

 

In February, Rangers confirmed the arrival of playmaker Malcolm Ebiowei, who was released by Arsenal earlier this season despite being highly-regarded.

The 16-year-old's potential saw him earn a trial spell with West Ham United in November, but Rangers managed to swoop in and sign him up last month.

On Friday, Ebiowei was on the bench as Rangers' Under-18's took on Aberdeen, but he came on as a substitute to score a 78th minute goal against the Dons.

Rangers won the game 6-2, and Ebiowei making such a big impact off the bench is another sign of his talent, with fans no doubt hoping there is more to come.

Ebiowei has a real chance to prove Arsenal wrong for letting him go, and with his first Rangers goal now in the books, he has a great platform to build on at Ibrox.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

