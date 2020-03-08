Steven Gerrard says he needs £3m player, admits Rangers ace not in good form

Connor Goldson and James Tavernier are important players for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Connor Goldson remains an important player in the team despite his mistake in midweek.

Goldson did not play well during Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The loss saw the Gers fall as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, although they do have a game in hand.

The gap is now 16 points, with Neil Lennon’s side having hammered St. Mirren 5-0 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that the the 27-year-old central defender - who joined the Gers from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million - is an important player for his team despite his error against Hamilton.

The Liverpool legend has also said that the form of Rangers right-back James Tavernier in recent weeks has not been good.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun about Goldson: “Connor has got enough in the bank with me because I see his daily behaviour and what he puts in to making it a success here at Rangers.

“I think his performance outside the mistake, he didn’t do much else wrong. I am sure he will bounce back from it and he will be fine.

“Has he got my support? 100 per cent. I need Connor Goldson, I need the best Connor Goldson.”

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun about Tavernier: “Last year he posted numbers that were unique for a full-back.

“I think he would be the first to admit that since Christmas his form could be better. He has said that himself. He is doing a lot of things right.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Goldson has made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Tavernier has made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.