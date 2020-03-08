'Your defence is terrified': Some fans & their manager laud Aston Villa teen's display

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey moved to Doncaster Rovers during the winter transfer window.

Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa fans have raved about Jacob Ramsey after he netted a winner for his side during their 1-0 win at MK Dons on Saturday.

It wasn't just the supporters who were pleased with what they saw from the 18-year-old Aston Villa academy product, with his manager, Darren Moore, also praising his qualities.

Moore should be familiar with the Villa Park faithful because he was in charge of West Brom during large parts of last season.

Ironically enough, Moore was in the opposition dugout when Ramsey made his Villa debut against the Albion at Villa Park in February of last year.

And now their paths have crossed in League One, where Ramsey's life in his new home has started well, as he has also shown this knack of scoring goals.

Doncaster still have a chance of finishing in the play-off places because they are sitting ninth in the table and five points off sixth-placed Portsmouth.

It will be a big ask for Moore to push them into the top-six because of the clubs ahead of them, but it would be something if Ramsey could inspire them.

Nonetheless, As posted by Doncaster's official Twitter account after the game, this is what Moore had to say about the Villa player, and below is the reaction from fans on Ramsey:

“He's got an ability where he arrives late in the box and when he does arrive late in the box he gets good contact on the ball,” said Moore.

“He can feel great for his development and for his afternoon's work coming here. He was excellent. Sometimes, I thought he did well with the ball at his feet and managed to manipulate the ball well and showed good control with his feet.

“And I thought it was a good afternoon and he contributed to the three points and got us the all-important goal. “

