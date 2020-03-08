Some Arsenal fans think Emery signing is a 'completely different player' under Arteta

Arsenal beat West Ham United 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Arsenal were unconvincing against West Ham United on Saturday, but managed to grab a narrow 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night, and will have been hoping to take that into the game against the Hammers.

However, Arsenal struggled for large parts of the game, and were thankful for West Ham's profligacy in the first half as they squandered a whole host of chances.

West Ham were made to pay for their wastefulness as Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to bag the winner for Arsenal, giving Mikel Arteta the win.

Despite the win, there wasn't a great deal for Arsenal fans to shout about, but the performance of playmaker Dani Ceballos was very encouraging.

Ceballos was handed a start in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, and turned in a strong display both going forward and defensive in an all-action performance.

The Spaniard notched one key pass, one successful dribble, two tackles won and a huge six interceptions, leading to huge praise from fans on Twitter after the game.

Some called Ceballos 'fantastic' and 'excellent', whilst some believe that he was completely wasted under Unai Emery - the manager who signed him - and now looks like a 'completely different player' under Arteta.

Ceballos really had a fantastic game — Naz (@Naz_AFC1) March 7, 2020

Dani Ceballos without a shadow of a doubt man of the match. Man was everywhere. Need more of that from him. — Dan (@_afcDan) March 7, 2020

Ceballos has been very good once again. He is the best central midfielder we ve got

I hope we ll sign him permanently in the summer — AFC in DNA (@Marius3636) March 7, 2020

Ceballos has games like today and it makes me think that we absolutely have to keep him — Ryan (@AFC_Ryan__) March 7, 2020

Compare Dani Ceballos' performances under Emery to Dani Ceballos' performances under Mikel Arteta. Completely different player. I'm so happy that Ceballos is finally starting to show us what he's capable of.



Another brilliant display by him — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) March 7, 2020

Dani Ceballos was excellent with his defensive duties today, had vital interceptions and made so many ball recoveries. Need more of this from him. #Arsenal — Harish (@harishAFC) March 7, 2020

Ceballos under Emery was a waste.



Arteta has got him passing the ball with much more purpose.



Different player! If he can add a goal threat to his game he could be a real asset. — Ivor Cannon (@ivorcannon) March 7, 2020

I thought Dani Ceballos was superb today. Ran himself into the ground. Always looking for and wanting the ball. Always moving it forward. Brilliant! #AFC — Grovesy (@Grov_esy) March 7, 2020