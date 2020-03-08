Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some Arsenal fans think Emery signing is a 'completely different player' under Arteta

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal beat West Ham United 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal celebrates after his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London,...

Arsenal were unconvincing against West Ham United on Saturday, but managed to grab a narrow 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night, and will have been hoping to take that into the game against the Hammers.

However, Arsenal struggled for large parts of the game, and were thankful for West Ham's profligacy in the first half as they squandered a whole host of chances.

 

West Ham were made to pay for their wastefulness as Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to bag the winner for Arsenal, giving Mikel Arteta the win.

Despite the win, there wasn't a great deal for Arsenal fans to shout about, but the performance of playmaker Dani Ceballos was very encouraging.

Ceballos was handed a start in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, and turned in a strong display both going forward and defensive in an all-action performance.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The Spaniard notched one key pass, one successful dribble, two tackles won and a huge six interceptions, leading to huge praise from fans on Twitter after the game.

Some called Ceballos 'fantastic' and 'excellent', whilst some believe that he was completely wasted under Unai Emery - the manager who signed him - and now looks like a 'completely different player' under Arteta.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch