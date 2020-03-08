Report: Southampton up for sale for £250m

Southampton are an established club in the Premier League.

According to The Times, Southampton have been put up for sale fo £250 million.

It has been reported by the British publication that more than one broker has been invited to find a buyer for the established Premier League club.

The report has added that the profit made by the Saints during the 2018-19 season will be "considerably less healthy" than the £28.6 million profit the club declared last March.

Established Premier League club

Southampton are an established Premier League club, and one suspects that there will be quite a few buyers for them.

The Saints may have struggled for relegation in recent seasons, but with a good investment, they could be aiming for regular top-10 finishes in the Premier League.

Premier League survival

Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 29 matches.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are seven points above the relegation zone, and they do look like they will retain their top-flight status for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon and will face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the league next weekend.