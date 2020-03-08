Quick links

Southampton

Premier League

Report: Southampton up for sale for £250m

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of St Marys Stadium home of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southampton are an established club in the Premier League.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

According to The Times, Southampton have been put up for sale fo £250 million.

It has been reported by the British publication that more than one broker has been invited to find a buyer for the established Premier League club.

The report has added that the profit made by the Saints during the 2018-19 season will be "considerably less healthy" than the £28.6 million profit the club declared last March.

 

Established Premier League club

Southampton are an established Premier League club, and one suspects that there will be quite a few buyers for them.

The Saints may have struggled for relegation in recent seasons, but with a good investment, they could be aiming for regular top-10 finishes in the Premier League.

General View ahead of the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Premier League survival

Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 29 matches.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are seven points above the relegation zone, and they do look like they will retain their top-flight status for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon and will face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the league next weekend.

A general view of St Marys Stadium home of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch