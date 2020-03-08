Report: Leeds need promotion to keep in-demand man amid La Liga pursuit

Real Betis want Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

According to The Express, Leeds United's chances of keeping boss Marcelo Bielsa this summer hinge on promotion amid interest from Real Betis.

It's claimed that Betis have sounded out Bielsa for a move to Spain, with the Argentinian out of contract at the end of the season.

Leeds still hope to get Bielsa tied down to a new one-year contract this summer, but the presence of Betis may just leave them sweating a little.

Betis are just five points clear of the La Liga relegation zone after a disappointing season, and may feel that Bielsa can get the best out of a talented squad.

Leeds need to go up in order to keep Bielsa, according to the report, and right now, their chances look great; the Whites sit top of the table and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds fans will no doubt be sick of the press tipping Bielsa to leave, as this has been going on for a while now, and the club don't need this kind of energy around them as they pursue promotion in the final nine games.

Additionally, Bielsa has already managed in Spain, taking charge of Athletic Bilbao for two years in an impressive spell, reaching the Europa League and Copa del Rey final.

Would Betis really give Bielsa that much more of a chance of success than he had at Bilbao? They're a talented squad, but staying in England will surely see Bielsa manage in the Premier League – and sample something he hasn't tried before.