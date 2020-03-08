Quick links

Report: Leeds need promotion to keep in-demand man amid La Liga pursuit

Olly Dawes
Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Real Betis want Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

According to The Express, Leeds United's chances of keeping boss Marcelo Bielsa this summer hinge on promotion amid interest from Real Betis.

It's claimed that Betis have sounded out Bielsa for a move to Spain, with the Argentinian out of contract at the end of the season.

Leeds still hope to get Bielsa tied down to a new one-year contract this summer, but the presence of Betis may just leave them sweating a little.

 

Betis are just five points clear of the La Liga relegation zone after a disappointing season, and may feel that Bielsa can get the best out of a talented squad.

Leeds need to go up in order to keep Bielsa, according to the report, and right now, their chances look great; the Whites sit top of the table and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds fans will no doubt be sick of the press tipping Bielsa to leave, as this has been going on for a while now, and the club don't need this kind of energy around them as they pursue promotion in the final nine games.

General view of the Estadio Benito Villamarin prior to the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg match between Real Betis v Stade Rennais at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 21,...

Additionally, Bielsa has already managed in Spain, taking charge of Athletic Bilbao for two years in an impressive spell, reaching the Europa League and Copa del Rey final.

Would Betis really give Bielsa that much more of a chance of success than he had at Bilbao? They're a talented squad, but staying in England will surely see Bielsa manage in the Premier League – and sample something he hasn't tried before.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

