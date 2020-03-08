Report: Everton want Newcastle United winger, likely value £30m

Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United.

According to The Sun, Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had the 22-year-old winger scouted during Newcastle United’s FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

Palace are also claimed to have identified the former France Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who could leave the Eagles at the end of the season.

The report has added that Saint-Maximin is now likely to be valued at £30 million despite joining Newcastle from Nice in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of £16.5m.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saint-Maximin has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce’s side, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.