Report: Club identify new target amid claims they're in talks to sell £30m star to Everton

Everton have been linked with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to Foot Mercato, Lille have identified Koln defender Sava Cestic as a potential summer signing as they potentially prepare for life after Gabriel.

It's claimed that Cestic is attracting interest from teams around Europe, despite no first-team appearances for the German side so far this season.

The 19-year-old appears to have bright future, and Lille – who have had great success signing young players in recent years – now appear to want him this summer.

Lille's pursuit of the Serbian may be of interest to Everton, as they're pursuing Lille defender Gabriel ahead of the summer window.

The Independent reported on Thursday that Everton have already opened talks to sign Gabriel this summer, with a £30million fee suggested.

With Lille now looking to sign another centre back, it may just be a nod to Gabriel's future laying away from the French side – and possibly closer to Everton.

The Brazilian has starred this season, and as a physically impressive centre back with the ability to bring balance as a left-footed defender, it's no surprise that he's a man in demand.

Cestic may be a project given his inexperience, but so was Gabriel when he signed for Lille in 2016 – and this may all be encouraging for Everton's hopes of signing the defender this summer.