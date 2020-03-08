Report claims West Ham want surprise move for Serie A's 'revelation of the year'

West Ham United are being oddly linked with Ivan Juric.

According to Calciomercato, West Ham United have an interest in Hellas Verona boss Ivan Juric, with claims that the club have been following him for some time.

It's stated that West Ham are eyeing up Juric to potentially be their manager for next season, with the Croatian billed 'the revelation of the year' in Serie A.

That may spark interest in Juric's services, and with West Ham allegedly interested for some time now, he could find himself a man in demand this summer.

Juric has guided Verona to eighth place in the Serie A table so far this season, losing just seven games to put his side right in contention for European football.

That's a real comeback from Juric, who had shown promise at Mantova and especially Crotone before returning to former club Genoa three times between 2016 and 2018, but he was sacked each time.

Now away from what is a chaotic football club at the best of times, Juric is showing his ability as a manager at Verona, and has helped develop the likes of Marash Kumbulla and Sofyan Amrabat this season.

Still, this would be something of a surprise move. West Ham only appointed David Moyes as their new manager in December, and handed the Scot an 18-month deal, meaning a managerial change this summer would be a surprise.

West Ham did move on from Moyes in 2018 in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, so the Scot will be fearing lightning striking twice with these surprise links to Juric.