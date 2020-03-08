Regret for Nottingham Forest as reported missed target Billy Gilmour dubbed ‘World Class’ in latest exhibition

Nottingham Forest were linked with Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour last October.

Nottingham Forest may now have some regrets missing out on the signing of reported target Billy Gilmour following his latest display for Chelsea.

Gilmour, who joined Chelsea from Rangers, was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier this season after a lack of game-time.

According to Football.London, Nottingham Forest were keen.

Chelsea, however, opted to snub Forest’s intentional and keep hold of the young Scot – a decision which is now being fully justified.

Following his latest showing against Everton, former Forest and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane sang his praises on Sky Sports.

“As the game started I literally got out of my seat – which I very rarely do – and I thought, “Who is this kid in midfield?” There’s certain traits you want from a midfielder; quality on the ball, football intelligence, composure, he had everything,” Keane explained.

“It was one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long, long time. The downside for the kid is he needs to back it up, he’s started so well. His general play, the way the game started I thought he was like a world class player.”

Gilmour was brilliant against Liverpool in the FA Cup victory and he looked the part again against Everton, taking 91 touches and posting a 92.5% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

After Forest failed to break down Millwall in their 3-0 defeat at the City Ground on Friday, Reds supporters may have been left wondering what if after Gilmour’s latest display.

Forest appeared on course to challenge for the top two this season. However, after beating Leeds United on February 8, the Reds have managed just one win in six.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have fallen ten points behind the top two.

The Reds’ biggest hinderance this season is a lack of goals born out of a lack of creativity. With just 48 goals scored, Forest have posted fewer than strugglers Stoke City and Hull City.