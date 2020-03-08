‘Rate of development has been astounding’: Some Leeds fans in awe of one player

Jack Harrison is on loan at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United from Manchester City.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to their reaction to the performance of Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison against Huddersfield Town.

Harrison, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started for Leeds in the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Premier League club City, played until the third minute of injury time, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 2-0.

The winger was superb against the Terriers and was unlucky to see an effort come back off the frame of the goal.

According to WhoScored, against Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, the Englishman took four shots of which one was on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.6%, took 52 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two interceptions, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the youngster has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 37 Championship games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with Harrison’s performance and wants the winger to be part of their team for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Below are some of the best comments:

Harrison giving us 8/10 performances is what we love to see #lufc — Dan (@Dan099515) March 8, 2020

Rate of development has been astounding, been very good recently just when we needed it. If he keeps developing (hopefully with us in the Prem) will be some player and worth some money! — Adam (@Hertswhitelufc) March 8, 2020

You do all know that @Harrison_Jack11 is well overdue an absolute of a goal????



One of the very best players I’ve seen wear the white of #LUFC for many a year!#MOT — TheBielsaEffect (@Only_LEEDS) March 8, 2020

If we go up, what exactly do we need to stay up? Minus keeping messier, Harrison, white is essential. we’ve gotta bring in an absolute worldie of a striker, winger, left back and centre mid. As well as clear out some of the dross we wouldn’t need — :S (@FlipLufc) March 8, 2020

When we go up as champions it’s imperative we find the money to keep Jack Harrison with us #LUFC #MOT — Chris Bramley (@squasher7) March 8, 2020

If I was in charge of Leeds I'd never have signed Harrison again this year and now he's probably been the best winger in the league this season and I keep getting fired in my Leeds career mode on Fifa.#lufc — Ads Mac (@bigadsmac) March 7, 2020