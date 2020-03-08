Quick links

‘Rate of development has been astounding’: Some Leeds fans in awe of one player

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29,...
Subhankar Mondal
Jack Harrison is on loan at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to their reaction to the performance of Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison against Huddersfield Town.

Harrison, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started for Leeds in the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Premier League club City, played until the third minute of injury time, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 2-0.

The winger was superb against the Terriers and was unlucky to see an effort come back off the frame of the goal.

 

According to WhoScored, against Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, the Englishman took four shots of which one was on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.6%, took 52 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two interceptions, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the youngster has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 37 Championship games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with Harrison’s performance and wants the winger to be part of their team for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jack Harrison of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

