'Quite possibly': Steven Gerrard hints ex-Rangers boss helping amid struggles

Rangers have been going through real struggles in 2020.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told The Scotsman that he may ask for some help from ex-Gers manager Walter Smith after some real struggles this year.

The Gers went into the winter break with a win over Celtic, leaving them right in contention for the title. Rangers were in the same position last season, but fell away with some poor form after the winter break.

Gerrard was tasked with stopping a repeat performance, but if anything, this year's collapse has been even worse than last year's.

Rangers have completely fallen off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, and Wednesday's dismal 1-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical means they've dropped 13 points since the winter break.

Before the winter break, Rangers had dropped just seven points. This collapse has seen their title bid fall apart, and they are even out of the Scottish Cup after defeat to Hearts last weekend.

Today, Rangers take on Ross County in a game they simply must win with Celtic now 16 points clear at the top, with a return to form needed ahead of the game with Bayer Leverkusen.

Gerrard has now been asked whether Walter Smith could help him, as the 72-year-old is one of the most successful Rangers managers of all time, having won 10 league titles, five Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.

Smith has seen everything at Rangers, and Gerrard has admitted that Smith has always given him honest advice at Ibrox, but hinted that he 'quite possibly' may speak to Smith for some help with Rangers struggling right now, believing that the veteran may have some words of advice.

“I have had chats with Walter since day one and he is obviously someone who has been round the block and got the t-shirt,” said Gerrard. “I think things are different now in my reign compared to when he was the manager. But he has been one who has been honest with me since day one – even on the back of a good game Walter is the type of person who will not just talk about the good things but say to you this, that and the other. His advice has been absolute gold dust and it will continue to be because I genuinely think he wants to help and support me and this club.”

“You can hear his love for the club when you speak to him. He is still as passionate as he was when I looked up to him from the outside. I quite possibly will speak to him. The last message I had to him was to wish him happy birthday which wasn’t so long ago. If you are asking if he is there for me and will he be there for me this week then I’m sure he will be if I need it,” he added.