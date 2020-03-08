Quick links

Norwich City reportedly consider cashing in on Tim Krul if they go down

Norwich City’s Tim Krul has attracted interest.

According to The Sun, Norwich City are considering selling Tim Krul should they suffer relegation as German side Schalke eye a potential deal.

Krul has been in excellent form for the Canaries this season.

The Dutchman, 31, helped Norwich secure an FA Cup quarter-final date with Manchester United after helping dump Tottenham Hotspur out on penalties.

Krul, who previously played for Newcastle United, has proven his capabilities to perform at the top level this season and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Sun claim David Wagner’s Schalke are eyeing a move for him.

 

Schalke are set to lose number one Alexander Nubel to Bayern Munich this summer and the Bundesliga side will need a replacement.

Krul’s current contract at Norwich expires in 2022. The club may feel his value will be at its highest this summer despite a likely relegation.

The Canaries have goalkeepers Ralf Fahrmann and Michael McGovern in reserve, although manager Daniel Farke may look to add another.

Norwich’s latest defeat at Sheffield United leaves them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, six points from safety with nine games remaining.

