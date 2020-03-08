Napoli reportedly in talks to sign Luka Jovic two months after Tottenham Hotpsur's failed bid

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

According to AS, Napoli have opened talks with Real Madrid to sign striker Luka Jovic two months after Spurs reportedly had a bid rejected for him.

The Serbia striker has struggled since joining Madrid for £50 million last summer.

Jovic has made 15 La Liga appearances, scoring just two goals.

Napoli are said to be keen on him as they look to freshen up the attack.

AS claim the Naples club want to sign Jovic to replace Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik – the latter also linked with a move to Spurs in January (the Mirror).

Tottenham were seemingly looking for a new striker in January to replace the injured Harry Kane.

According to El Desmarque, Spurs saw a loan bid for Jovic turned down by Real Madrid as the Spanish giants weren’t interested in loaning him out.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled of late, with a defeat and draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley in their last two games denting their top four hopes.

Not signing a striker in January could prove to be fatal for Tottenham’s hopes of both silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Jovic, meanwhile, may cut his spell in Spain short and move on this summer.

Spurs could go in for the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker again, but they will seemingly face heavy competition from Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli.