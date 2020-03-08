Quick links

Napoli reportedly in talks to sign Luka Jovic two months after Tottenham Hotpsur's failed bid

Tom Thorogood
Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale and Eintracht...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

(FILES) This file picture taken on December 16, 2017 shows Frankfurt's Serbian forward Luka Jovic celebrating after scoring the first goal during the German first division Bundesliga...

According to AS, Napoli have opened talks with Real Madrid to sign striker Luka Jovic two months after Spurs reportedly had a bid rejected for him.

The Serbia striker has struggled since joining Madrid for £50 million last summer.

Jovic has made 15 La Liga appearances, scoring just two goals.

Napoli are said to be keen on him as they look to freshen up the attack.

AS claim the Naples club want to sign Jovic to replace Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik – the latter also linked with a move to Spurs in January (the Mirror).

Tottenham were seemingly looking for a new striker in January to replace the injured Harry Kane.

 

According to El Desmarque, Spurs saw a loan bid for Jovic turned down by Real Madrid as the Spanish giants weren’t interested in loaning him out.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled of late, with a defeat and draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley in their last two games denting their top four hopes.

Not signing a striker in January could prove to be fatal for Tottenham’s hopes of both silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Jovic, meanwhile, may cut his spell in Spain short and move on this summer.

Spurs could go in for the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker again, but they will seemingly face heavy competition from Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt scores the opening goal past Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

