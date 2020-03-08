Michael Dawson thinks Tottenham man is 'world-class', shares why he'll be 'disappointed'

Tottenham Hotspur dropped more points yesterday in their quest to finish in the Champions League places.

Michael Dawson believes that Hugo Lloris is a 'world-class' goalkeeper and he'll be 'disappointed' in the manner in which Tottenham conceded against Burnley yesterday.

Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with Lloris parrying Jay Rodriguez's long-range effort straight into the path of Chris Wood, who opened the scoring.

Whilst Dele Alli would convert from the spot in the second half and Spurs would up their game, it was another questionable performance from Jose Mourinho's team.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (07/03/20 at 19:35 pm), Nottingham Forest defender and former Spurs man, Dawson, shared his thoughts on Lloris.

“Jay Rodriguez, it's a great strike,” Dawson told Sky Sports. “But, Hugo, with the quality he has, world-class keeper, he would be disappointed in that.

“But Chris Wood. He's a goalscorer. He's always sniffing around for anything that might fumble and that time it did.

“There was one in the second half that has gone into Hugo Lloris and he's kept hold of it. He's a top keeper but he'll be disappointed with that.”

Lloris's error didn't exactly come at a more wrong time because of how his team are playing and Michel Vorm's performance from their FA Cup defeat in midweek.

The Frenchman has only recently returned from injury, and prior to damaging his shoulder, questions were being asked of his performances also.

The bottom line for Mourinho is that he has a number of players, mainly from a defensive standpoint, who simply aren't delivering the goods. And it wouldn't be a surprise if major changes are made this summer.