Martin Keown claims Arsenal man is 'a bit deadpan' after yesterday's win

Martin Keown has claimed that Mikel Arteta's is 'a bit deadpan', as he praised him for keeping Arsenal 'within a shout' of a potential Champions League finish.

Arsenal recorded a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, as Keown is expecting Arteta's character to grow, as he told Final Score on BBC One (07/03/20 17:25 pm).

The Gunners are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, but they are three-points behind fifth-placed Wolves, who have played a game extra.

Nonetheless, Keown shared his thoughts on Arsenal after their win yesterday as he explained why he feels Arteta is 'a bit deadpan'.

“This game was never comfortable for Arsenal, it could have gone either way, so it's about the result,” Keown told Final Score. “And it's a huge result and it keeps Arsenal within a shout. Can you believe in them finishing in the top four or five?

“I think he [Arteta] is a bit deadpan. He's a bit methodical. But maybe that's coming from the coaching department and become a manager.

“You know Arsene Wenger was so charismatic, and it's about growing into that. He's brand new in the job. But he gets results. You cannot argue.”

If Manchester City's two-year European ban stands then fifth-place becomes gold for whichever team finishes in that position.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, who haven't been at their best for large parts of this campaign, will be hoping that is their saviour.

Whilst someone like Sheffield United, who recorded yet another win yesterday, will feel this is their chance to do the unthinkable.