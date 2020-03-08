Manager confirms interest in Ibrahima Diallo after reported £13.8m Leicester City bid

Leicester City have been linked with Ibrahima Diallo.

Brest manager Olivier Dall’Oglio has confirmed big clubs are interested in signing reported Leicester City target Ibrahima Diallo, Onze Mondial report.

The Foxes have been heavily linked with the young midfielder.

Onze Mondial claim Leicester made a £13.8 million offer for him in January.

Ultimately, a deal never materialised but the French report claims the Foxes will likely return for him this coming summer.

Speaking to reporters, Dall’Oglio has confirmed his player is attracting interest.

“He is a mature and poised boy. No wonder that more upscale clubs than Stade Brestois came to learn about him,” the Brest manager explained.

Leicester’s reported interest in Diallo raises questions over Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey.

The duo have often struggled for game time under Brendan Rodgers. And this summer, they could be pushed further down the pecking order.

Diallo, 20, only cost Brest around £1.8 million last summer (Onze Mondial).

The holding midfielder has made 17 Ligue 1 starts this season. He has averaged 2.1 tackles per game with an 85.6% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Leicester are still in the hunt for a Champions League place this season. The Foxes are likely to finish in the top four, and Brendan Rodgers will need to strengthen this summer to cope with the demands of European football.