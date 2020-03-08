Klopp makes claim about the Liverpool crowd yesterday since he's been at the club

Liverpool returned back to winning ways against Bournemouth yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp claims that the Anfield crowd was 'the best' he has witnessed for a 12:30 pm kick-off since he has been at Liverpool, as posted by This Is Anfield's YouTube account.

Liverpool, who went into their game on Saturday lunchtime having suffered back-to-back defeats, recorded all three points against Bournemouth, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane cancelling out Callum Wilson's opener.

Even though the Reds weren't at their best, they will be pleased that they are back to what has put them in their current position, which is soon-to-be Premier League champions.

Nonetheless, with the Merseyside club now turning their attention to Champions League matters next Wednesday, Klopp is hoping his team and fans are 'ready' for that

“Now, we have three days to prepare for another difficult game,” Klopp told his press conference. “In a wonderful stadium and a sensational crowd that was, I think, the best 12:30 pm performance of our crowd since I am here.

“I loved it, so let's make sure we are ready for that.”

On any European night at Anfield, whatever the score, whatever the team, it's always difficult for the opposition to leave with the Merseyside club on the floor and beaten.

Barcelona witnessed one of the great Liverpool comebacks last season, and whilst the same is not needed this time around, mental toughness above all else is needed.

Klopp's men trail Atletico Madrid 1-0, and even though the Spanish side can produce one of the best defensive performances on their day, it'll be difficult to stop this current Liverpool side.