Jose Mourinho says he was ‘very happy’ with one Tottenham player last night

Eric Dier played well for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he was very happy with the performance of Eric Dier against Burnley.

Dier, who can operate as a defender or as a midfielder, was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

The England international started the match in defence, and after the break, he was moved into midfield, and the 26-year-old flourished in that role.

Spurs boss Mourinho has raved about Dier, and believes that he played well both in central defence and in midfield.

Mourinho told Football.London about Dier: "He was completely in control and played well at centre-back and very well in midfield. I'm very happy with Eric of course."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, Dier had a pass accuracy of 73.2%, won two headers, took 68 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles and five clearances.

So far this season, the England international has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Dier has also played 222 minutes in the Champions League for Tottenham this campaign, according to WhoScored.