'Not sticking together': Carragher shares what he noticed about Tottenham trio v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur's bad run of form continues despite their rescued point against Burnley.

Jamie Carragher has shared how he noticed during the first-half that Tottenham's back three were 'not sticking together' as they went on to record a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld played in a back three, and Carragher told Sky Sports Premier League (07/03/20) during his commentary stint, that they were 'all over the place' and Dier was 'trying to hold the line', but the other two were 'going back'.

Given that Tottenham have a thin squad, have injury problems, and are trying to battle for a top-four finish and in the Champions League, it has seen Jose Mourinho make changes to his starting XI, again and again.

Nonetheless, Carragher shared his thoughts on Tottenham's players, as he noticed what they were doing from his vantage point in the gantry.

"I am seeing things up here, and it's something we might look at on Monday Night Football, but watching the back three of Spurs, Dier is trying to hold the line and two of them [Sanchez and Alderweireld] are going back," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"They are all over the place. They are not communicating. They are not sticking together. It looks like they haven't played together as a back three. I am not quite sure that they have. I know this wasn't the back three that played against Wolves."

Mourinho simply hasn't been able to find a solution to his defensive problems ever since he walked through the doors of the North London club in November.

From trying Japhet Tanganga across the backline, starting and dropping his most experienced duo in Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, to playing various formations, it just isn't working for him.

On top of that, he is also having problems in the middle of the park, as he changed both Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele at half-time during their clash at Turf Moor.