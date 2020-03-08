'It's mad': Roy Keane blasts Everton player for his lack of effort after Chelsea defeat

Everton produced one of their worst performances of the season as they conceded four at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Roy Keane wasn't too impressed with Mason Holgate's effort during Everton 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, as he told Sky Sports Premier League (08/03/20) after the conclusion of the game.

Whilst dissecting the second-half goals - Willian's long-range effort and Giroud prodding home following a corner - Keane blasted Holgate for his lack of effort as he stated that it's 'mad' how he didn't go out to try and block Willian's effort and then he felt he go 'bullied' for Chelsea's fourth.

It was another abject defensive performance in London for Carlo Ancelotti's side and by far Everton's worst all-round display since he walked through the doors of the Goodison Park club.

Whilst the game was seemingly gone for Everton at half-time when they were 2-0 down, Keane didn't like the simple things of the game not being honoured.

"Look at Holgate [for Willian's goal]," Keane told Sky Sports. "Look at Holgate's effort there. He's just signed a new contract and he's getting lots of plaudits. But he has got to get out there [and block Willian's shot]. The principles of the game haven't changed.

"And again. Holgate gets bullied for this goal [Giroud's]. It's mad. We all love nice football but tackling is part of the game and the physical side of it."

Whilst Holgate will be disappointed with his own performance, he has been a top performer under Ancelotti and there was a big reason why he put pen-to-paper on a new contract recently.

The Toffees would have been dreaming of a potential European finish at the end of the season, but recent results and performances just prove the big job Ancelotti has on his hands.

When the summer transfer window opens, defensive additions are needed because that side of their game has been their weakest point this season.