'It's hard': Huddersfield man suggests his fans need to be honest about Leeds despite rivalry

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table on Saturday.

Danny Cowley has suggested that Huddersfield fans need to 'credit' Leeds United and their 'outstanding' display on Saturday despite their local rivalry, as he told The Examiner.

The Terriers boss claimed that his supporters are 'proud people' but they cannot seemingly take away from how good Leeds as 'hard' as it may be.

Leeds recorded all three points at Elland Road yesterday, as goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford ensured that Marcelo Bielsa's side did the double over their neighbours, and with it, moved to the top of the Championship table.

Cowley believes Leeds are the 'best team in the league' and during his 13 years as a manager, Leeds' performance from yesterday was 'up there' when it comes to opponent's display.

"We saw probably the best team in the league playing at the top of their game and I felt they were relentless at times," Cowley told the Examiner.

"I've had 13 years as a football manager and I've managed against London Apsa and – I don't mean to be disrespectful of these teams – and Barkingside and things like this, and I've also had the pleasure of managing against Arsenal and Everton twice and Burnley, and that was right up there in terms of an opponent's performance.

"Sometimes it's hard, particularly for us because they're our local rivals and our supporters are proud people and we're a proud football club, but sometimes you have to credit the opponent and I thought they were outstanding today."

It could be argued that Leeds were the best team in the second-tier last season, but a bad few weeks towards the end of the campaign and capitulation in the play-off semi-final meant that there was no Premier League return for them.

But there's no doubt that this season, both Leeds and West Brom, have been the best two in the division, but crossing over that dotted line is very difficult.

A big week is coming up for the Whites because they hold a seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham, and their next three match in the next seven days are - Cardiff, Fulham and Luton.