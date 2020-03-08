Injured player sends message to Leeds United fans

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has taken to Instagram to express his delight at his side’s win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road in the Championship.

Luke Ayling put the West Yorkshire outfit in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

Phillips did not play due to injury, although head coach Bielsa has said that it is not serious, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 24-year-old has taken to social media to revel in his side’s success, and so has his teammate and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Important win today for my debut home

Thank you to all the supporters pic.twitter.com/0OvJB210YG — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) March 7, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 61% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Huddersfield had 39% of the possession, took six shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Whites are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, while the Terriers are just three points above the relegation zone.