Injured player sends message to Leeds United fans

Subhankar Mondal
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United tackles George Honeyman of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at Elland Road on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has taken to Instagram to express his delight at his side’s win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road in the Championship.

Luke Ayling put the West Yorkshire outfit in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

 

Phillips did not play due to injury, although head coach Bielsa has said that it is not serious, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 24-year-old has taken to social media to revel in his side’s success, and so has his teammate and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

 
 
 
What a game! Unbelievable goal from my boy! Buzzing for PB! ❤️ We all felt the emotion for that goal onto the next one!

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 61% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Huddersfield had 39% of the possession, took six shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Whites are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, while the Terriers are just three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

