'I'm pretty sure’: £180m player has a message for Liverpool about next season

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is a former Liverpool player.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has told Sky Sports that he and his teammates will challenge Liverpool next season.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.

City have clinched the league title for the past two campaigns, but there are suggestions that the Reds’ recent success could set them up for domination of English football in the coming years.

After all, Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last season and could do the same again this campaign.

Sterling - who is rated at £180 million and is on the radar of Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, according to The Sun - is a former Liverpool player, and he has made it clear that City will stop the Reds next season.

Sterling told Sky Sports when asked if this is the start of an era of Liverpool dominance: "We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

“But I'm pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure. [It will be] a massive reaction.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sterling has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for City so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist in the process

The 25-year-old England international, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, has also made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League this campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.