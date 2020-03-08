Ian Wright impressed with one Tottenham Hotspur midfielder last night

Giovani Lo Celso played well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ian Wright spoke highly of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on Match of the Day on BBC One (11:46pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020).

The Arsenal legend was impressed with the impact that Lo Celso made for Tottenham after coming on as a substitute against Burnley on Saturday evening.

The Argentina international midfielder did not start for Spurs in their Premier League game against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

However, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho introduced the 23-year-old into the match at the start of the second half, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw,

Wright said about Lo Celso on Match of the Day on BBC One (11:46pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020): “Once Lo Celso gets on the ball, he is quality.”

The Arsenal legend added while looking at a clip of Lo Celso: “Look at him here. Once he got on the ball, I didn’t realise, I have seen him, but I didn’t realise how quick he was. He has got great pace.”

Good performance

Lo Celso made an immediate impact on the match, as the Argentine was involved in the build-up to the penalty that was awarded to Spurs.

The Argentine pulled the strings from midfield, created chances, was very mobile, and always looked to make things happen.

According to WhoScored, on Saturday evening, Lo Celso took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 80%, took 53 touches, and made one tackle.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made seven starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has scored one goal in four Champions League matches for Spurs, according to WhoScored.