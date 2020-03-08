'I did everything I could': Striker claims he tried to leave, confirms Tottenham approach

Tottenham Hotspur wanted Olivier Giroud in January.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told Telefoot that he did have interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window – but was blocked from moving.

Tammy Abraham leapfrogged Giroud in the Chelsea pecking order this season, emerging as Frank Lamaprd's first-choice striker after a strong loan spell at Aston Villa.

Giroud has found first-team football hard to come by, but he has now shown his quality having stepped up in the absence of the injured Abraham.

The 33-year-old scored in today's 4-0 thrashing of Everton, and having scored against Tottenham Hotspur last month too, Giroud has contributed well in recent weeks.

The problem for Chelsea is that if Giroud keeps thriving, he may be even more likely to move on at the end of the season and pursue a bigger role elsewhere.

Giroud is out of contract this summer, and The Telegraph recently noted that Lazio are keen to get him signed to a pre-contract agreement – but he's waiting after Spurs wanted him in January.

Now, Giroud has spoken to Telefoot – as quoted by Get French Football News – and suggested that he 'did everything' to leave Chelsea in January, but Chelsea blocked him from joining Lazio and Spurs.

Giroud noted that it was not his choice to stay, but decided to knuckle down and work hard to win playing time – and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Spurs move for him as a free agent this summer, when Chelsea are unable to stop them.

“I saw myself elsewhere after experiencing a complicated six months,” said Giroud. “I did everything I could to leave Chelsea, but they did not want to let me go unless they could get a replacement. Inter Milan was my priority with contacts as well with Lazio and Tottenham. But the circumstances brought Chelsea to block me. This was not my choice.”

“Aside from that, either you sulk or you come back fighting to win your place. The coach promised me more playing time, he kept his word. I simply took my chance. I knew that it was not prudent to go on strike, or to try and mess with the atmosphere in the dressing room. Because that is not me, and because I knew that there was a large chance that I would stay at Chelsea,” he added.