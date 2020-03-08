‘Horrible’: Neil Warnock offers his views on Sheffield Wednesday collapse

Sheffield Wednesday lost 5-0 away at Brentford.

Neil Warnock says Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk will be in a horrible situation following their latest collapse at Brentford, Yorkshire Post report.

Wednesday were thrashed 5-0 at Griffin Park against a rampant Brentford side.

It was the Owls’ fourth defeat in six games, and now Garry Monk’s side are 15th in the Championship table after a run of just two wins in 14.

Speaking on the EFL show, Warnock shares his thoughts on Wednesday’s collapse.

“It is a horrible feeling as a manager, that. It is difficult, you have got to go and face the press straight after a humbling, really, and some of the goals he will be disappointed with,” Warnock said.

"It is a horrible situation to be in. We have all been there and you have just got to carry on and try to be positive.”

Wednesday have tumbled down the table after previously being third in December.

Recent defeats to Blackburn Rovers, Reading, Derby County and now Brentford have seen the Owls ship 16 goals as they now have a negative goal difference.

Monk is no doubt under pressure to turn things around, and his side’s next run of five games are against sides who are in the top half.

Looking the other way, Wednesday still have a nine-point gap above the bottom three so they should be fine unless of an unlikely points deduction for FFP charges.