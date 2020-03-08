‘Great talent’: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Tottenham 23-year-old

Tanguy Ndombele did not play well for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has said that Tanguy Ndombele has to do better, as quoted in The London Evening Stsndard.

Mourinho made the comments about Ndombele following the Premier League game between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old midfielder started the match, but the youngster failed to make an impact in the first half and did not appear for the second period.

Mourinho was not impressed with the France International and has urged him to do more, but he has said that the midfielder is a player with great talent.

The London Evening Standard quotes Mourinho as saying about Ndombele: “I hope he uses every minute on the pitch and every minute knowing what the Premier League is to improve.

"Many fantastic players in their first season in a new country for different reasons they struggle. There have been many examples of that. He’s a player with great talent.

“He has to know he has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is much more important."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, Ndombele had a pass accuracy of 84.4%, won one header, took 40 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one clearance, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the midfielder has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Ndombele has also provided two assists in six Champions League appearances for Tottenham this campaign, according to WhoScored.