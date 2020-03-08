Former manager thinks ‘best’ club should make Liverpool ace most expensive player

Manchester City should spend £200 million on Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk, suggests Neil Warnock.

Neil Warnock has suggested on talkSPORT that Manchester City should sign Virgil van Dijk from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The former Crystal Palace and Cardiff City manager believes that City should spend £200 million on Van Dijk.

That would make the Netherlands international central defender the joint most expensive footballer in the world along with Brazil international forward Neymar, who cost £200 million when Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain signed him from Spanish powerhouse Barcelona in the summer of 2017, as reported by BBC Sport.

Warnock has added that if the Citizens had the former Celtic star, then they would be 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Warnock told talkSPORT while discussing Liverpool’s defence: “It’s like Man City, I still think Man City are the best. If they got a Van Dijk, I wouldn’t sign anyone else. I’d spend £200million on Van Dijk.

“If they had a Van Dijk in their team, they’d be 10 points in front. I don’t think there’s that much wrong with Man City other than a centre-half like that.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Van Dijk has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

The former Southampton central defender has also played seven matches in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool paid Premier League rivals Southampton £75 million in transfer fees for Van Dijk in January 2018, as reported by BBC Sport.