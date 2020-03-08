Ferguson claims Rangers ace isn't fit enough & isn't sure he's a team player despite win

Rangers returned to winning ways against Ross County in the SPFL on Sunday.

Derek Ferguson has claimed that Alfredo Morelos isn't fit enough nor is he a team player following Rangers' 1-0 win over Ross County on Sunday.

The goals have dried up for Morelos since the turn of the year and he struggled to get on the scoresheet once again as Steven Gerrard's men recorded a much needed three points in the SPFL.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ferguson commented on Morelos' lack of fitness and sharpness, he also questioned him being a team player and that he doesn't think he is 'technically gifted' player either.

"In respect to why he's not getting the goals, I kind of touched on it at half-time, I don't think he's as fit or as sharp as he should be," Ferguson told BBC Sport. "If you look at Morelos' game, overall, I think he relies on that.

"He relies on that physicality and that power. We talk about that he's instinctive. Yes. Is he technically gifted? I am not so sure. Is a really good team player? I am not so sure that is his strength.

"At times, he plays that lone role on how own and when he's at his best, at his fittest, he is a real handful. But for some reason, whether that's stuff going on off the park, maybe the manager has lost a bit of confidence in him. To me, he just looks like a player that needs to be loved, but you need to give some back. And I don't think he has."

Whilst the performance wasn't the best for Rangers, and Morelos didn't get on the scoresheet, a win is a win for the Gers, especially considering how certain results have gone recently.

Form on the domestic scene has hit a rock and Steven Gerrard will be hoping this is the game that can help push them into the form and confidence that they want.

They have some important matches coming up, in the Europa League and that all-important Old Firm match against their bitter rivals. Wins in those matches then it may just turn their season at a crucial period.