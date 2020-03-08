Quick links

'Fantastic': Mourinho thought one Spurs player wanted the ball 'all the time' yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he thought Giovani Lo Celso was 'fantastic' against Burnley.

Spurs travelled to Turf Moor on Saturday in desperate need of a result, after a string of disappointing results against RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City.

Yet when Chris Wood put Burnley in front, Spurs fans will have been fearing another dismal day, and Mourinho was forced into a couple of changes at half time.

 

On came Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, and Tottenham were much better after the break, and equalised when Dele Alli scored from the penalty spot.

Neither side could find a winner, but at least Spurs stopped the rot in some ways, and the performance of Lo Celso was a positive yet again.

The midfielder played a superb pass into Erik Lamela to win the penalty, and even went close to scoring the winner when he whipped a left-footed shot wide of the post.

Lo Celso has been a rare shining light for Spurs in 2020, and Mourinho raved about his performance after the final whistle on Saturday.

Mourinho praised Lo Celso for wanting to get on the ball, and believes he played a 'fantastic' range of passes, even though he did lose the ball with a risky pass late in the game.

“I don't want to take credit from Burnley at all. But why didn't they adapt in the second half?” said Lo Celso. “Because in the second half it was more difficult for them. In the second half we had Lo Celso that wanted the ball all the time. We had Lo Celso also with a fantastic selection of passes, I think he lost a dangerous ball minute 80 something. He was fantastic with the ball,” he added.

