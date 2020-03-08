Everton player gives his honest take on Liverpool’s success

Liverpool and Everton are bitter Merseyside rivals.

Everton central defender Mason Holgate has told The Mirror that he will not be anywhere near Liverpool’s title party.

The 23-year-old has said that he does not want to be near Liverpool when the Reds celebrate their inevitable title success this season.

However, the former England Under-21 international defender has admitted that the Reds are doing well and deserve to win the championship.

Holgate told The Mirror: “I’ll be a long way from Liverpool, yes, I think so! To be honest, I don’t think I want to be anywhere near that!

“But they have done well, there is nothing you can say about that. If they win it, they will have deserved to win the title.”

The defender added: “Liverpool are doing well and there is nothing we can do about that. Obviously we play them next week and we look forward to that type of game.”

Runaway leaders

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title, and it is only a matter of time before they clinch the championship.

If Manchester City lose their next three league games, then the Reds will win the title.

While it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola’s side will suffer three successive defeats, there is no doubt that Liverpool will get the job done.

After all, Jurgen Klopp’s side need to win just three of their remaining nine matches.

Meanwhile, Everton are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.