'Everton fans told us'... Some fans are raving about 'immense' player Toffees sold for £3m

Crystal Palace fans with banners and flags during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

James McCarthy of Crystal Palace controls the ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Crystal Palace made it three wins in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating Watford 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to Jordan Ayew's goal.

The Eagles had beaten Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0, with Roy Hodgson's side showing off a real defensive resilience.

On Saturday, Palace had to take on a buoyant Watford side, who had beaten Liverpool 3-0 last weekend to end their hopes of an unbeaten season.

 

Palace managed to stifle them though, and claimed a 1-0 win as Jordan Ayew finished past Ben Foster in the first half to hand Hodgson's men all three points.

That's now three 1-0 wins in a row for Palace, and if you can keep clean sheets regularly, you don't need to be full throttle going forward to pick up wins.

A number of Palace players thrived at Selhurst Park this weekend, and one of them was midfielder James McCarthy, who had also impressed against Newcastle and Brighton.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford pushing James McCarthy of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Palace paid just £3million to sign McCarthy from Everton back in August, and the Irishman has started just Premier League games this season with injuries again a concern.

Palace fans have now hailed McCarthy, calling him 'immense' and even man of the match, whilst believing that Everton fans were right about him all along in terms of how much Palace supporters will love him thanks to his attitude and never-say-die approach.

Crystal Palace fans with banners and flags during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2017 in London, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

