'Everton fans told us'... Some fans are raving about 'immense' player Toffees sold for £3m

Crystal Palace made it three wins in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating Watford 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to Jordan Ayew's goal.

The Eagles had beaten Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0, with Roy Hodgson's side showing off a real defensive resilience.

On Saturday, Palace had to take on a buoyant Watford side, who had beaten Liverpool 3-0 last weekend to end their hopes of an unbeaten season.

Palace managed to stifle them though, and claimed a 1-0 win as Jordan Ayew finished past Ben Foster in the first half to hand Hodgson's men all three points.

That's now three 1-0 wins in a row for Palace, and if you can keep clean sheets regularly, you don't need to be full throttle going forward to pick up wins.

A number of Palace players thrived at Selhurst Park this weekend, and one of them was midfielder James McCarthy, who had also impressed against Newcastle and Brighton.

Palace paid just £3million to sign McCarthy from Everton back in August, and the Irishman has started just Premier League games this season with injuries again a concern.

Palace fans have now hailed McCarthy, calling him 'immense' and even man of the match, whilst believing that Everton fans were right about him all along in terms of how much Palace supporters will love him thanks to his attitude and never-say-die approach.

McCarthy has been superb today, MOTM for me — General Tomkins (@cpfc_sean) March 7, 2020

James McCarthy head above shoulders immense from the boy #CPFC — Louis Bartholomew (@Louis2006Louis) March 7, 2020

McCarthy or Benteke for MOTM. — G (@CPFC_GH) March 7, 2020

Kouyate and McCarthy both immense today. Joint MOM #cpfc — Chris Waters (@Clapham_Grand) March 7, 2020

I love James McCarthy so so much #CPFC — Ollie (@Olli_Khan14) March 7, 2020

James McCarthy, what a man. #CPFC — Ceferino Giménez Malla El Pelé (@Wheddsta) March 7, 2020

McCarthy won every battle in the midfield today, proper MOTM performance. #CPFC #CRYWAT — TheEagleTweets (@EagleTweets2) March 7, 2020

Ayew was brilliant yesterday but let’s show some appreciation to James McCarthy. Doesn’t stop working and loves to get involved. He’s a bull dog in the middle that we’ve missed.#cpfc — Tom (@tom_barty) March 8, 2020

When Everton fans said we’d love James McCarthy they weren’t wrong. What a player. — Darryl (@Juppopovic) March 7, 2020

Genuinely delighted with James McCarthy’s performance for Palace. He’s composed, tenacious and unflinching. Everton fans told us he’d be this good. #efc #cpfc #everton — Robert Sutherland (@RoDuSu) March 7, 2020