Eddie Howe shares what didn't surprise him about Liverpool during yesterday's game

Liverpool recorded all three points against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe has stated that he wasn't surprised with Liverpool's 'hard work' and how well they pressed during Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

The Cherries boss claimed that one of his players, Jack Simpson, who came on after 19 minutes, found life 'very difficult' against Liverpool during the early stages.

Simpson had to come on for the experienced Steve Cook with his side winning 1-0, but 15 minutes later, both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane had put Liverpool in front.

As posted by Blood Red's YouTube account, Howe shared his thoughts on Liverpool and why it was 'difficult' for one of his players.

“They work hard and press well,” Howe told his press conference. “But ultimately, we weren't surprised by that.

“You have to handle that. We make mistakes, honest mistakes and players doing their best. But we ultimately got it wrong at that moment.

“I think the reshuffle to our backline wasn't helpful to us and it's very difficult for players to come in at that moment. The speed of the game and to adjust to it. And probably Jack [Simpson] has fell victim to that. I thought once he settled down he got his rhythm, he was fine. But I thought those opening 10 minutes were difficult.”

Whilst Howe knew that walking away with just a point would have been difficult at Anfield, he would be kicking himself that his side didn't take anything from the game.

They were leading at one stage and there were also moments during the match, especially towards the end, that they could have put the ball into the back of the net for a second time.

But it is very difficult against this Liverpool side at Anfield because they are now unbeaten in their last 55 matches in front of their own supporters.