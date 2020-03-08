Dele Alli shares his conversation with Nick Pope after full time

Dele Alli scored for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has shared his conversation with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, as quoted in Football.London.

Spurs played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chris Wood put the home team in the lead after 13 minutes, and Alli scored from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of the second half.

The Tottenham midfielder was caught on camera speaking to his England international teammate and Burnley goalkeeper Pope after the match, and the 23-year-old has shared his conversation with the 27-year-old.

Football.London quotes Alli as saying: "We’ve been to England a few times together and we’ve had a lot of penalty practice. I don’t want to give anything away but I knew he thought I was going the other way.

"I took a lot of penalties against him in training and stuff, so he asked me why I switched sides and I said obviously because the amount of times I took penalties against him in training, I knew he was going to go that way.

"I’m happy to score but in the end it was a difficult game and we’re going to go away disappointed."

Stats

Against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, Alli took three shots, had a pass accuracy of 69.2%, took 63 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 22 Premier League games, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in six Champions League matches for Spurs, according to WhoScored.